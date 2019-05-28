Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Z Gallerie Says Ch. 11 Bonuses Needed To Close $20M Sale

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt home decor retailer Z Gallerie LLC told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that it needs to provide $600,000 in retention and incentive bonuses to two groups of critical employees in order to consummate a $20 million going concern sale of its stores as part of a Chapter 11 plan.

In a series of filings made over the weekend, the debtor said it had selected a joint bid from DirectBuy Home Improvement Inc. and prepetition secured lender KKR Credit Advisors LLC as the winning offer at an asset auction held last week, and that much work needed to be done in the...

