Insurer Loses $1.9M Fee Bid After Defeating Rival's Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A medical malpractice insurance carrier on Tuesday fell short in its bid for about $1.9 million in attorney fees and costs after defeating an unfair competition suit from New Jersey Physicians United Reciprocal Exchange, with a federal judge saying the matter was not an "exceptional" case that warranted a fee award.

U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti rejected the fee request from The Medical Protective Co. Inc., doing business as Princeton Insurance Co., finding that the case did not meet the exceptional standard laid out in the Third Circuit's 2014 Fair Wind Sailing Inc. v. Dempster opinion for awarding such fees...

