Insurer Loses $1.9M Fee Bid After Defeating Rival's Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A medical malpractice insurance carrier on Tuesday fell short in its bid for about $1.9 million in attorney fees and costs after defeating an unfair competition suit from New Jersey Physicians United Reciprocal Exchange, with a federal judge saying the matter was not an "exceptional" case that warranted a fee award. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti rejected the fee request from The Medical Protective Co. Inc., doing business as Princeton Insurance Co., finding that the case did not meet the exceptional standard laid out in the Third Circuit's 2014 Fair Wind Sailing Inc. v. Dempster opinion for awarding such fees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS