Faxed Info Request Wasn't Barred By TCPA, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit issued a precedential ruling Tuesday that an unsolicited information request sent by fax doesn't constitute a prohibited advertisement for consumer protection purposes, handing a defeat to a doctor who lodged class claims against a medical database company seeking to update its records. Affirming a Pennsylvania federal judge's dismissal of the case, a three-judge panel rejected Dr. Robert W. Mauthe's argument that although he wasn't a direct purchaser of services by Optum Inc. and OptumInsight Inc., their fax was fueled by a profit motive and so should be considered an advertisement under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The fax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS