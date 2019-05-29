Parents Lose $1.25M Award Over Child's Chemo-Linked Death

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court overturned a $1.25 million award against a hospital over a boy's death from a chemotherapy reaction, saying Tuesday that his parents didn't present testimony that the hospital breached a standard of care. Natalie and Mike Meece had won $3 million in a 2018 trial over the death of their 5-year-old son, Gabe, on June 25, 2010, following treatment for leukemia at Riley Hospital for Children. The award was later reduced to $1.25 million because of Indiana's medical-malpractice damages caps. Riley appealed, saying the Meeces' case at trial didn't establish grounds for the jury to find that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS