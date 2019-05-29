DOJ Settles With Calif. Fruit Co. Over Discrimination Claims

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A California fruit grower has agreed to settle allegations it violated federal immigration law by requiring immigrant workers to reverify their eligibility to work in the U.S. even after they provided work authorization documents at the time of hire, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. WesPak Inc., a citrus and tree fruit grower based in Dinuba, California, agreed to pay $4,000 in civil penalties to settle allegations that its employment practices violated the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act by requiring legal permanent residents, but not U.S. citizens, to provide certain documentation, according to the DOJ. The INA...

