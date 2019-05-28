Ancestry.com Gets Health Info Privacy Suit Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appellate panel on Tuesday reversed a trial judge's denial of arbitration in a proposed class action alleging that Ancestry.com released customers' private health information to third parties without permission, saying an arbitrator must determine whether the case should be arbitrated. In a published ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Western District said the trial court erred by denying Ancestry.com DNA LLC's motion to compel arbitration of a putative class action brought by customer T. Parsley Hughes accusing the genetic testing website of giving customers' private health data to third parties without first obtaining the customers' expressed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS