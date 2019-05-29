Verrill Dana Snags IP Litigator From Holland & Knight

Law360, Boston (May 29, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Verrill Dana LLP has bolstered its growing intellectual property practice by adding a former Holland & Knight IP litigator with nearly 20 years' experience to its Boston office. Benjamin Stern spent eight years at Holland & Knight LLP, following past stints at Proskauer Rose LLP and WilmerHale. He told Law360 on Wednesday that moving to a smaller firm from the world of BigLaw has provided him more flexibility to build his practice and the chance to get in the trenches in litigating IP matters. “Big law firms are great but the rates and the conflicts are sometimes prohibitive for taking smaller matters...

