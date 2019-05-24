GM Is Hiding Chevy Malibu Power Loss Defect, Driver Claims

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- General Motors has been covering up a dangerous, acceleration-related defect in the 2016 through 2018 models of Malibu midsize cars made by GM unit Chevrolet, according to a proposed class action in Maryland federal court. Named plaintiff Katrina Hutchinson claims that GM has ignored evidence of flaws in the Malibu's accelerator system, which uses electronic sensors rather than the mechanical components common in older vehicles. The system is prone to a malfunction that causes the Malibu to suddenly decelerate, sometimes when traveling on the highway, she said in her suit, filed Friday. "This is a major safety concern because drivers have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS