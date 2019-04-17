White House Asks High Court To Set Aside Tariff Challenge

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to shut down a challenge to the Cold War-era law the president has used to set tariffs based on national security, arguing the high court has already given its blessing to the statute and there's no need to revisit it. A steel importers’ group looking to erase the 25% levy that President Donald Trump imposed in 2018 petitioned the high court to intervene last month, asserting that the law in question — Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — violates the Constitution because it improperly gives away congressional...

