Watchdog Opposes One Aviation’s Ch. 11 Exclusivity Request

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog objected Tuesday to a request from One Aviation to extend the period during which the debtor has the exclusive right to propose and solicit votes on a Chapter 11 plan, saying the aircraft maker has repeatedly delayed a confirmation hearing on its prepackaged plan. In its objection, the U.S. trustee's office said a confirmation hearing originally scheduled for November 2018 has been rescheduled at least five times and that key facets of the proposed Chapter 11 plan have changed significantly as the case has drawn on, calling into question whether the plan can be confirmed in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS