Chinese Drywall MDL Parties Close In On Settlement

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Homeowners and Chinese companies embroiled in litigation over allegedly defective drywall notified a Louisiana federal court that they have reached an agreement on the basics of a settlement, asking the court to stay cases based in Louisiana, Florida and Virginia while they attempt to finalize a deal. The global class action settlement, which took shape during mediation last week, would resolve claims brought by members of a class certified in Amorin v. Taishan Gypsum Co. Ltd. in the Eastern District of Louisiana, as well as plaintiffs in three cases led by plaintiffs Stephen and Diane Brooke in Eastern Louisiana, the Southern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS