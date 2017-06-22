Attys Collect $6.1M For Work On Navy Federal Overdraft Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for members of the Navy Federal Credit Union won approval for $6.1 million in fees in California federal court Tuesday after negotiating a $24.5 million deal for the members who sued the bank over its "Optional Overdraft Protection Fees." U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant deemed the fee amount requested by Kopelowitz Ostrow PA, Tycko & Zavareei LLP and several other firms to be "reasonable" at 25% of the total settlement. However, she denied a bid to reimburse the Navy Federal members' expert witness for work completed after the agreement was first greenlit last year. "As a matter of awarding funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS