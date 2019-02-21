Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pomerantz To Lead Securities Suit Against WuXi

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Law firm Pomerantz will serve as lead counsel in a proposed class action accusing pharmaceutical research and development company WuXi of keeping investors in the dark about plans to spin off subsidiaries following a merger that took the company private, a New York federal judge has ruled.

In an order dated Friday but docketed on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan also named Altimeo Asset Management as lead plaintiff in the case, which was filed in late February. Pomerantz LLP itself also announced the appointment in a Tuesday statement.

“No motion, request for discovery or other pretrial proceedings shall be...

