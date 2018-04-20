Chipotle Must Face Claim Over Firing, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit revived part of an African American ex-supervisor’s suit against Chipotle Mexican Grill alleging she was fired for accusing her manager of racial discrimination, saying Tuesday that her internal gripes about alleged bias faced by other black workers were clear enough to warrant protection under Title VII. A three-judge panel partially reversed an order by an Ohio federal judge awarding Chipotle summary judgment over claims by former employee Alashae Crawford that she was discriminated against and illegally axed because she had complained about racial discrimination by general manager Jeysie Torres. While the appellate court held that Crawford’s retaliation claims under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS