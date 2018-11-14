Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors’ Fee Row With Poland Paused Over French Tax Case

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Polish government's attempt to collect a $2.6 million arbitration award from American investors who sued over the country's tax laws was paused by a Massachusetts federal court, pending the outcome of litigation contesting taxes in a French court.

In granting the bid of American investors Vincent J. Ryan, Schooner Capital LLC and Atlantic Investment Partners LLC, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns' order on Tuesday paused the Polish government's attempt to collect the legal fees until an appeal in the French Supreme Court is concluded. Judge Stearns said a couple of years would not be too long to wait for...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Arbitration

Judge

Date Filed

November 14, 2018

Law Firms

