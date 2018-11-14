Investors’ Fee Row With Poland Paused Over French Tax Case

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Polish government's attempt to collect a $2.6 million arbitration award from American investors who sued over the country's tax laws was paused by a Massachusetts federal court, pending the outcome of litigation contesting taxes in a French court. In granting the bid of American investors Vincent J. Ryan, Schooner Capital LLC and Atlantic Investment Partners LLC, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns' order on Tuesday paused the Polish government's attempt to collect the legal fees until an appeal in the French Supreme Court is concluded. Judge Stearns said a couple of years would not be too long to wait for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS