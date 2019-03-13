Fla. Car Dealer Wins Bid To Arbitrate Credit Check Dispute

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court judge granted a used car dealer's bid to arbitrate a proposed class action accusing it of damaging customers' credit scores by running a "hard" credit check on them without their authorization. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles agreed with Florida Fine Cars on Tuesday that plaintiffs Mary Anne Emeric and Natalia Rivera are bound by an arbitration provision included in a purchase order and a retail installment sale contract they signed on April 15, 2017, as they bought and financed a used vehicle. Arbitration agreements are applicable when a written, valid agreement is in place, there is...

