Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Fla. Car Dealer Wins Bid To Arbitrate Credit Check Dispute

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court judge granted a used car dealer's bid to arbitrate a proposed class action accusing it of damaging customers' credit scores by running a "hard" credit check on them without their authorization.

U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles agreed with Florida Fine Cars on Tuesday that plaintiffs Mary Anne Emeric and Natalia Rivera are bound by an arbitration provision included in a purchase order and a retail installment sale contract they signed on April 15, 2017, as they bought and financed a used vehicle.

Arbitration agreements are applicable when a written, valid agreement is in place, there is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Consumer Credit

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 13, 2019

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular