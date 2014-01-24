Attys In $11.9M Thoratec Heart Device Deal Seek $2.9M In Fees

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP has asked a California federal judge to approve over $2.9 million in attorney fees for leading Thoratec Corp. shareholders to an $11.9 million deal with the medical equipment company to resolve class action claims it hid risks related to its implantable heart devices. One-third of the settlement fund is an appropriate award for litigating claims that Thoratec misled investors regarding the rates of fatal pump thrombosis in patients using its HeartMate II Left Ventricular Assist Device, attorneys for lead plaintiff Todd Labak said Tuesday in a filing accompanying a motion for final approval of the settlement. The award compensates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS