Avenatti Pleads '100% Not Guilty' In Double-Arraignment Day

Law360, New York (May 28, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Embattled attorney Michael Avenatti pled not guilty Tuesday to all counts in two criminal cases in Manhattan federal courthouses, one accusing him of stealing book money from former client and adult film actress Stormy Daniels and the other alleging he extorted Nike. Following the unusual day of double-header hearings in which he loudly denied the charges against him, Avenatti has now been arraigned in three federal criminal cases, the third being in California, alleging that the nationally known lawyer who has become a vocal foe of President Donald Trump has been engaging in fraud and embezzlement. In front of a phalanx...

