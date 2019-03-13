Michael Jackson's Estate Must Fight 'Neverland' In Court

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Michael Jackson’s estate will have to keep battling HBO over the network’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary in open court for now, a California federal judge has ruled, denying a bid by the estate to have the breach of contract claims handed over to an arbitrator straight away or remanded to state court. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu on Friday shot down the estate’s request to have a state court handle the case, finding that the language of a 1992 agreement does not indicate that any disputes should be handled only by state court, as the estate had argued. He also ruled that...

