Insurer Says $3.3M TCPA Deal Excluded From Lab's Policy

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Federal Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal judge Wednesday it shouldn't have to cover a recently approved $3.3 million class action settlement over unsolicited fax advertisements from Mesa Labs Inc., saying its policy unquestionably excludes insurance on those claims. The insurer asked U.S. District Judge John Lee for judgment over claims that it improperly declined to indemnify and defend Colorado-based Mesa, which offers products and services that help keep medical environments sterile. Mesa agreed to pay $3.3 million to settle claims it faxed thousands of unsolicited advertisements in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Federal Insurance argued the TCPA case,...

