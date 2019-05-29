Angelo Gordon Gathers $2.75B For US Real Estate Fund

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- New York-based investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co. LP on Wednesday revealed that it has clinched its largest-ever real estate fund after collecting more than $2.75 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in the U.S. The fund, called AG Realty Value Fund X, surpassed the firm's initial $2.5 billion target, according to a statement. It will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor funds by targeting so-called off-market opportunities, with an emphasis on U.S. real estate assets that are either underperforming or considered to be distressed. The fund will focus on a range of property types, including office,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS