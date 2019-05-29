Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Deals Rumor Mill: Odebrecht, Axel Springer, Boost Mobile

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA’s sugar and ethanol unit is getting ready to file for bankruptcy protection, Reuters reported on Wednesday. According to the report, a filing is expected this week and follows an agreement by a Brazilian court to freeze Atvos Agroindustrial Participacoes SA’s cash assets. Citing an anonymous source, the outlet reported that the request came from private equity firm Lone Star Funds.

The founding family of German digital publishing house Axel Springer SE is in talks for the company to be taken private by KKR, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. According to the report, discussions about a potential take-private deal are...

