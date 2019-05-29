Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Appeal Invalidation Of Trump Offshore Drilling Order

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is appealing an Alaska federal judge's ruling that the president can't rescind his predecessor's indefinite ban on drilling in large swaths of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, a decision that prompted the government to delay plans to open up more offshore drilling areas.

The government late Tuesday filed a notice with U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason, stating it will ask the Ninth Circuit to review her March 29 ruling invalidating the portion of a 2017 executive order that revoked former President Barack Obama's decisions to protect those areas from drilling. That included a large ban made in the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2893 Environmental Matters

Date Filed

May 29, 2019

