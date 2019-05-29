Starr Can't Pass Buck On $2.8M Barge Salvage: 2nd Circ.

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed that Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. cannot put a pollution liability insurer on the hook for the $2.8 million it paid toward a shipper’s costs to salvage two oil barges that ran aground, agreeing with a lower court that pollution coverage doesn't apply because there was no "substantial threat" of an oil spill. A three-judge panel of the appellate court upheld U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer’s 2018 ruling in favor of shipper Genesis Marine LLC’s pollution insurer, Water Quality Insurance Syndicate, whose policy covered oil spills and incidents presenting a substantial threat of a spill....

