Immigrant Workers, Wash. Minimum Wage Suits Merged

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has kept alive a class action alleging GEO Group Inc. used immigrants held at a Washington state detention center as cheap labor, but combined parts of it with a suit the state brought making similar claims.

U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan on Tuesday rejected GEO Group's bid to dismiss Ugochukwu Goodluck Nwauzor and Fernando Aguirre-Urbina's class action but partially granted its motion to consolidate their suit with the state's, folding the cases together for the purpose of deciding whether the detention facility operator violated state law by paying detainee-workers $1 a day. Judge Bryan declined to decide...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

Date Filed

September 26, 2017

