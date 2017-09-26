Immigrant Workers, Wash. Minimum Wage Suits Merged

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has kept alive a class action alleging GEO Group Inc. used immigrants held at a Washington state detention center as cheap labor, but combined parts of it with a suit the state brought making similar claims. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan on Tuesday rejected GEO Group's bid to dismiss Ugochukwu Goodluck Nwauzor and Fernando Aguirre-Urbina's class action but partially granted its motion to consolidate their suit with the state's, folding the cases together for the purpose of deciding whether the detention facility operator violated state law by paying detainee-workers $1 a day. Judge Bryan declined to decide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS