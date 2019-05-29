DOL Floats Rule To Beef Up Unions' Reporting Requirements

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday unveiled a rule imposing financial disclosure requirements for certain trusts that unions set up, scrutiny the agency says will "deter fraud and corruption" that purportedly occurs when such trusts are used to evade existing reporting requirements. The DOL's Office of Labor-Management Standards proposed a rule for publication in Thursday's Federal Register that would create a new financial disclosure form — called Form T-1 — that is aimed at culling financial information about trusts that unions sometimes set up to provide benefits to their members or other beneficiaries who aren't themselves subject to reporting requirements...

