Cybersecurity 'Unicorn' Primes $378M IPO Steered By 2 Firms

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity “unicorn” CrowdStrike set a price range Wednesday for an initial public offering expected to raise about $378 million, with Davis Polk representing the venture capital-backed software company and Cooley guiding the underwriters. Sunnyvale, California-based CrowdStrike Holding Inc. told regulators it plans to offer 18 million shares priced between $19 to $23, raising $378 million if shares price at midpoint. The offering is expected to price during the second week of June. CrowdStrike sells cloud-based software that uses artificial intelligence to help large organizations ward off cyberattacks. The company reported $249.8 million in revenue in fiscal year 2019, more than double...

