FCC's Call-Blocking Plan Weathers Industry Resistance

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A fast-approaching FCC vote to expand call-blocking technology faces mounting concern that the move would give carriers too much control over what communications customers can receive, but the agency appears determined to put it in place quickly. If the June 6 vote is in favor, phone companies could immediately start blocking calls they believe customers don't want. But debt collectors, health care companies, public-interest advocates and even a prison phone company worry the FCC's plan is underbaked. "The FCC is moving very quickly ... without having divulged the details," said Arjun Rao of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, whose firm...

