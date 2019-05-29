DOD Ends Work On Key Part Of $67B Missile Defense System

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has stopped work on a redesigned “kill vehicle” for a $67 billion missile defense system, saying technical issues with that component have forced it to consider possible alternatives. The Boeing Co. and the DOD both confirmed Tuesday that the Missile Defense Agency had recently issued a stop-work order to Boeing for the redesigned kill vehicle, a key part of the interceptors used in the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System, or GMD. The DOD pointed to an unspecified “technical issue” discovered during testing that it claimed made its current plans for testing and fielding the new kill vehicle...

