Brands Look To Bring Crypto Mainstream Under SEC's Watch

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Nike and other major companies seem poised to just do it and enter the cryptocurrency space, yet experts caution they should take measures to avoid attracting too much attention from increasingly vigilant securities regulators. Nike Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and New Balance Athletics Inc. have expressed interest in launching a cryptocurrency or related software, and there have been reports that Facebook is doing the same. To ward off scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, companies should ensure their assets are being used as currency rather than investments, said Dentons partner Rachel Cannon, who advises firms about crypto-related regulations. “You want...

