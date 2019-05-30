NASA OIG Calls Out Challenges For Europa Missions

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A pair of NASA missions to explore Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, is up against lingering technical, staffing and budgetary issues that are poised to derail their planned launch dates, the agency's watchdog said in a recent report. The NASA Office of Inspector General said Wednesday that due to these challenges, the agency is striving to meet "unattainable" launch dates for the missions. Congress has shelled out about $2.04 billion since fiscal 2013 to explore Europa with two missions, according to the report. The first is a flyby orbiter called the Europa Clipper that would zoom past the moon for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS