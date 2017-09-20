Child Care Co. Agrees To $1.25M Calif. Wage Deal

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A child care chain has agreed to pay $1.25 million to end a proposed class action alleging it violated California wage law by shorting workers there out of minimum wage and overtime and denying them rest and meal breaks. Named plaintiff Karen Morgan on Tuesday asked a California federal judge for preliminary approval of the deal, which would see more than 1,600 workers at Childtime Childcare facilities in the Golden State split about $620,000 after the named plaintiffs, their attorneys and the state get their share. The deal would pay attorneys with Lawyers for Justice PC and Justice Law Corp. $475,000...

