Fla. Accident Victim Wins Award For Past Pain, But Not Future

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court said Wednesday that a jury verdict awarding an automobile accident victim medical expenses was also required to grant damages for past pain and suffering, but not for future pain and suffering. The Second District Court of Appeal said that case law established that the trial judge mistakenly denied plaintiff Clemente Arias' request for an additional award for past pain because of the accident, which was not substantially disputed. However, given the disputed evidence on his future pain, the court acted within its discretion to uphold the jury's verdict awarding nothing on that claim. "Based on the record...

