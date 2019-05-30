Assimilative Crimes Act Applies On Indian Land: 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has held that the Assimilative Crimes Act applies to crimes committed in Indian Country, saying that federal jurisdiction covered an Oregon tribe member’s conviction on charges of fleeing from the police, although the crimes occurred on reservation land. In a published opinion issued May 28, the panel affirmed the convictions of Jimmy Smith — a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs — on two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, in finding that the Assimilative Crimes Act applies in Indian Country with exceptions under the Indian Country Crimes Act. The ACA...

