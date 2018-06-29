Concrete Co. Insurer Owes For Injury Settlement: 11th Circ.

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday said insurance company Southern-Owners must repay defense costs and a settlement stemming from an injury at a soda bottling plant in Florida, upholding a finding that Zurich American is off the hook for these expenses. In a three-page opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a lower-court ruling in favor of Zurich American, providing little detail on its rationale behind the decision. Southern-Owners, as the insurer of subcontractor Duval Concrete Contracting Inc., must reimburse all funds Zurich American paid out to a man named Charles McMillan in order to resolve an underlying injury lawsuit, the court ruled....

