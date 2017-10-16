Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Insurer Owes Car Dealership $4.3M Over Ex-Employee's Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal jury has awarded an East Coast car dealership chain $4.3 million in its dispute with insurer Universal Underwriters Insurance Co. over the latter's failure to defend the dealership from a lawsuit brought by the daughter of one of the owners who alleged she was denied a promised share in the company.

Following a three-day trial, the Greenbelt jury on May 24 sided with plaintiffs John Darvish Sr., John Darvish Jr., Jamshyd Darvish and Mariam Inc., the owners of the Darcars group of dealerships. The jury awarded them $4.28 million, the full amount they sought, according to their attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 16, 2017

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular