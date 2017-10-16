Insurer Owes Car Dealership $4.3M Over Ex-Employee's Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal jury has awarded an East Coast car dealership chain $4.3 million in its dispute with insurer Universal Underwriters Insurance Co. over the latter's failure to defend the dealership from a lawsuit brought by the daughter of one of the owners who alleged she was denied a promised share in the company. Following a three-day trial, the Greenbelt jury on May 24 sided with plaintiffs John Darvish Sr., John Darvish Jr., Jamshyd Darvish and Mariam Inc., the owners of the Darcars group of dealerships. The jury awarded them $4.28 million, the full amount they sought, according to their attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS