Cboe Ducks VIX Manipulation Litigation, For Now

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Board Options Exchange escaped multidistrict litigation on Wednesday brought by investors accusing it and related entities of manipulating the exchange's volatility index, or VIX, after an Illinois federal judge found their claims lacked evidence but gave them three weeks to amend their complaint. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah dismissed the suit against the exchange, officially known as Cboe Global Markets Inc., in a 32-page opinion that ultimately found the investors didn’t have enough to prove that the exchange itself was trying to manipulate its volatility index. “Taking these allegations together and in the light most favorable to plaintiffs,...

