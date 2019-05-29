ODN's Ex-CEO Says Industry Trends Sank Acquisition Plans

Law360, Wilmington (May 29, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The former president and CEO of website domain registration company ODN Holding Corp. testified in Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday that sluggish marketing trends, not interference by controlling shareholder Oak Hill Capital Partners, hampered ODN's acquisition growth strategy ahead of an $85 million payment to the private equity firm. During the first day of the trial over breach of fiduciary duty claims lodged by ODN founder Frederick Hsu against the company's directors, former CEO Jeffrey Kupietzky said the company's fortunes peaked in 2007 when its domain ownership business brought in more than $150 million in revenue before a precipitous drop the...

