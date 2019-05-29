Pa. Panel Says Indiana Man's FELA Case Can Stay In Philly

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Conrail’s headquarters and executives in Philadelphia are enough to let a former Indiana rail worker’s family bring a Federal Employers Liability Act case against the company in Pennsylvania over the worker’s fatal, allegedly work-related cancer, the state’s Superior Court ruled Wednesday. The Superior Court of Pennsylvania’s precedential ruling said that even though the late David Robbins worked 35 years for Consolidated Rail Corp. and its predecessor, the Penn Central railroad, in an Indianapolis rail yard, his family could choose to sue in Pennsylvania state court because current and former company officials who set policies allowing him to be exposed to cancer-causing chemicals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS