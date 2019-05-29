What Mueller's Career Says About His Reluctance To Testify

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- In 2016, the federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation against Volkswagen AG announced he’d found “the key” to what would become one of the largest corporate settlements in U.S. history: an attorney named Robert Mueller. Mueller had served as a prosecutor, the head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, and director of the FBI before joining Wilmerhale. As the VW case’s settlement master, he would resolve claims from the DOJ, attorneys general in every state and 600,000 drivers over “clean diesel” cars designed to cheat emissions tests. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer introduced Mueller to attorneys at a 2016 hearing by praising...

