Georgetown Workers Too Late To Revive ERISA Class Action

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge won’t give a proposed class of Georgetown University workers and retirees a second bite at the apple in their suit alleging the school mismanaged their retirement savings, saying they should have taken action sooner after she dismissed the case in January. In her order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rosemary M. Collyer denied the workers' request to amend their Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint to address the faults she found in their pleadings when she tossed the case. Because her dismissal order had closed the case, the workers had to seek to set the dismissal aside under...

