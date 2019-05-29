Artists Battle Marvel Bid To Destroy Iron Man Infringement Suit

Law360, New York (May 29, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Two comic book artists battled a bid by Disney's Marvel Entertainment to bring their copyright lawsuit over an "Iron Man 3" poster to an untimely end in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, calling testimony from entertainment executives "very suspicious." An image of an exhibit from Horizon Comics Production Inc's complaint against Marvel Entertainment, alleging copyright infringement of its Radix comic series. Sparring with Marvel before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, Horizon Comics Productions Inc. reiterated its claim that Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski perjured himself when he "unfailingly denied having any knowledge" of Horizon artists Ben and Ray Lai — the...

