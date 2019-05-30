Pa. Justices Take Up Contractor Fee Coverage Disputes

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to wade into two proposed class action disputes involving a Farmers Insurance division to determine whether state law required general contractor overhead costs and profits to be included in settlements paid to resolve property damage claims from homeowners. The justices agreed to take up the cases after the Pennsylvania Superior Court reversed a decision in August which found that Truck Insurance Exchange had improperly excluded overhead costs and profits as it calculated the cash value of claims two policyholders had filed on their properties. In a one-page order announcing they’d taken up the cases,...

