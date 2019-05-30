Wilson Sonsini Beats Malpractice Case In Business Dust-Up

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A California state court has affirmed the tossing of a malpractice suit lodged against Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC by the owner of a Silicon Valley business who claims the firm helped form a rival startup, finding they did not have an attorney-client relationship. When Ori Brafman's company, a network of business authors known as Silicon Guild LLC, retained the firm in May 2015 so it could assist in converting the network into a corporation, the engagement agreement specified that Wilson Sonsini would only be representing the company and not any of its individual owners or agents, according to Tuesday's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS