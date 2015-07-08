Water Filter Seller Inks TCPA Deal Worth Up To $27.6M

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Enagic USA Inc. has agreed to pay up to $21.6 million to a class of phone call recipients who claim the water filtration company spammed them with unlawful prerecorded messages, and also agreed to an estimated $6 million injunction, according to California federal court filings from Wednesday. Each of the approximately 1.8 million members of the nationwide class, which includes anyone who got a call from Enagic or one of its distributors using an auto-dialing system or an artificial or prerecorded voice between July 2011 and March 2018, will be allowed to collect $12, according to the unopposed motion for preliminary...

