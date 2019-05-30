NJ Atty Can’t Challenge Tax Abatements, Appeals Court Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney on Thursday lost his challenge to tax abatements awarded by the city of Newark to two companies after a state appeals court found he lacked standing because he didn’t live or pay property taxes in Newark. Attorney Jeffrey Feld had argued that he had standing to seek a judgment invalidating tax abatements awarded to Alpha Drive LLC and High Street Heights LLC because he paid taxes in Essex County, where Newark is located, but the appeals court disagreed. Although state courts have granted a broad right to taxpayers and citizens to review local legislative actions even without...

