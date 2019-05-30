Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A team of Varnell & Warwick PA and nonprofit attorneys made this week's legal lions list with a high court win on class action removal practices, while Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP was among the legal lambs after a jury slammed its client with up to $68 million in damages. Legal Lions Attorneys from Varnell & Warwick PA, Public Citizen Litigation Group and Public Justice won a spot among this week's legal lions when the U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to close what Home Depot and other business interests have argued is a legal loophole allowing plaintiffs lawyers to trap...

