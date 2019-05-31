NJ Law Firm Doesn't Share Rival's Malpractice Liability

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court refused Friday to revive D'Elia & McCarthy Law Office's bid to hold Kelly Law PC jointly liable for a potential malpractice judgment stemming from their handling of an employment law matter, ruling that their purported blunders had nothing to do with one another. A two-judge Appellate Division panel reasoned that the alleged malpractice Vincent J. D'Elia and his former firm claimed was committed by Charles P. Kelly and Kelly Law PC occurred after, and separate from, D'Elia's own alleged malpractice. Kelly replaced D'Elia as counsel for client Anthony Verdoni, who blamed D'Elia for missing an arbitration...

