Wimbledon Fund Gets $2.3M Quick Win In Fraud Case

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave The Wimbledon Fund a quick win Wednesday in its case seeking to recover $2.3 million fraudulently transferred to the affiliate of a film financier convicted of investor fraud. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder found that Kiarash Jam was an officer of Swartz IP Services Group Inc., the entity Wimbledon claims was controlled by film financier David Bergstein and used to procure $17.7 million from Wimbledon in fraudulent offerings for SIP's notes. Although Bergstein and various entities connected to SIP, including Jam and his company Integrated Administration, reached a $9.4 million settlement of its fraud claims...

