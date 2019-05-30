Harley-Davidson Faulty Brake Suit Revived In NJ

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court gave a motorcycle rider another shot at Harley-Davidson and one of its dealerships in his suit alleging defective brakes caused his 2014 crash, saying Thursday that the trial judge was wrong to reject his expert's testimony. A three-judge Appellate Division panel wrote that the report provided by Louis Magdon's expert was based on factual evidence and provided reasoning for its arguments, reversing a trial court's findings that the expert report was based on conjecture and speculation. According to court documents, Magdon bought a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the Liberty dealership in New Jersey in 2010 and...

